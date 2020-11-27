Shirley Jean Leroux Hoshal, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 97. Shirley was born on February 21, 1923, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Armand and Mary Leroux. She was a long-time Minneapolis, Duluth and Itasca County resident.
Shirley grew up on the Iron Range in Marble where her father worked for the Arthur Mining Company as a draftsman and surveyor. After graduating from Greenway High School, she attended Itasca Junior College and later the College of St. Catherine where, in 1944, she earned a B.S. degree in medical technology, one of the few such programs in the country at the time.
At the close of World War II, Shirley married Julian Bly Hoshal of Calumet, Minnesota, following his service as a glider pilot in the 82nd Airborne Division. After their September 6, 1946, wedding the couple lived in Mankato, Mason City, Iowa, and Minneapolis. In 1959 the family moved to Duluth when Julian accepted a position as Director of Campus Relations and Associate Professor in Journalism at the University of Minnesota. Shirley’s years in Duluth were busy and happy raising six children and building a lake home in northern Minnesota. She and Julian had celebrated their 40th anniversary before he passed away in 1986.
Shirley spent her summers at their lake home in Itasca County where she loved to pick berries and other wild foods and enjoy the northern woods, trails and lakes with her family and her Spaniel, Otis. In the winters she lived in Minnetonka from 1987 until 2020.
Shirley was a gifted classical pianist, home maker, cook and gardener. She was also an accomplished seamstress, decorator and woodswoman. A voracious reader, her curiosity and quest for knowledge continued throughout her nineties. She enjoyed travel and loved to recount a memorable trip to Hawaii where she was thrilled to sit next to the pilot during a helicopter flight over the islands.
She is preceded in death by her husband Julian, son James, her parents, and brother Gordon Leroux. She is survived by son John (Mary Sumpmann) Hoshal and daughters Linda (Gary) Nelson, Darcy Smith, Judy Carlson and Victoria Hoshal, sister Denise Anderson, grandchildren Analise (Nic) Ludwig and Meryl (Chris) Kaczmarczyk, great grandchildren Bennett and Felix Ludwig and Audra Kaczmarczyk, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s indomitable spirit, humor and wisdom will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held for family members next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Disabled American Veterans Department of Minnesota, 20 West 12 St., St. Paul, MN 55155 or to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
