Shirley Ann Alle 1926 - 2021

Shirley Ann Alle, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Maple Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care in Deer River, MN.
Shirley was born on February 11, 1926, in St. Paul, MN to Herman and Myrtle (Anderson) Englund. She was united in marriage to Samuel Alle on March 21, 1946, in St. Paul, MN. They lived in St. Paul, White Bear Lake, Chisago City, Hovland, Silver Bay, and later in Grand Rapids, MN. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Samuel in 2010, her parents, two brothers, Gordon and Wilfred, and her sister Adeline.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Scott (Fan Mo) Alle of Eagan, MN, and Gregg (Antoinette) Alle of Deer River, MN; two grandchildren, Christina (Eric) Villeneuve of Deer River, MN and Sarah (Tim) Gruben of Hibbing, MN; fourteen great-grandchildren, Angel, Brenna, Autumn, Selah, Ian, Hunter, Logan, Mattea, Dexter, Rafael, Shiloh, Naysa, Cruz, and Mikai.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Maple Woods Assisted Living and Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for their care given to Shirley during her final months.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Burial will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.