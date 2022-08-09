Sheryl Rae Tverberg 1943-2022

Sheryl Rae Tverberg, age 78, of Cohasset, MN passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, MN.

Sheryl was born in Stromsburg, NE to Raymond and Shirley Donelson on November 21, 1943. She attended country school until moving to Marshall, MN to begin seventh grade and graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. She completed training at Mankato Commercial College in the Spring of 1962 and began working at the National Bank of Commerce in Mankato, MN. Sheryl and James Zimmel were united in marriage on September 1, 1962 in Marshall, MN. They later divorced and Sheryl married Donald Tverberg in 1968. 

