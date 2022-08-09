Sheryl Rae Tverberg 1943-2022

Sheryl Rae Tverberg, age 78, of Cohasset, MN passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, MN.
Sheryl was born in Stromsburg, NE to Raymond and Shirley Donelson on November 21, 1943. She attended country school until moving to Marshall, MN to begin seventh grade and graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. She completed training at Mankato Commercial College in the Spring of 1962 and began working at the National Bank of Commerce in Mankato, MN. Sheryl and James Zimmel were united in marriage on September 1, 1962 in Marshall, MN. They later divorced and Sheryl married Donald Tverberg in 1968.
Sheryl moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1967 and was employed at the Grand Rapids State Bank. She began a 32 year career at ISD 318 in 1972, working as Secretary to the Principal at the Grand Rapids Junior High (then, Grand Rapids Middle School, and the Robert J. Elkington Middle School) retiring in 2004. Sheryl served 20 years as Negotiations-Grievance Chair for the Grand Rapids Secretaries Unit prior to being elected President. She was also active at the regional and state levels in Minnesota Federation of Teachers Union, Education Minnesota and Secondary Principals Secretaries Organization. She served in Dist. 318 on the District Finance, Legislative Funding, Labor-Management, Shared Decision, Dist. 318 Wellness Committees and the District 318 Employees’ Coalition. Sheryl took a part-time job in May 1990 as administrative assistant to the Program Director of the Orion Corporation of Minnesota. This turned into a full-time job after her retirement from ISD 318 and resulted in a second career spanning 31 years. She also served as Financial Secretary for the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church and member of the Finance Committee for 25 years.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Shirley and Don Gabriel; her father and step-mother, Raymond and Helen Donelson; her husbands, James Zimmel and Donald Tverberg; her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Tverberg; and her sister, Janet Rubley. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Tammy Zimmel and Carmen Leonard; grandson, James (Katie Strasser) Leonard; step-children, Carol Riendeau, Julie (Steve) Hoey, Kelly (Cindy) Tverberg, and Scott Tverberg; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Donelson; brothers, Daryl (Annie) Otten, Ron (Amy) Donelson; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Theresa and Bryan Major, Andrea and Jack Carter, Megan and Andrew Grothe, Alicia, Derek, Brody, and Calen Hawkinson, and many friends and other relatives.
Sheryl loved people and tried to make a positive difference for others every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church Congregational Trust Fund, Senior Scholarship Fund, or the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN.
Sheryl’s family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Majestic Pines and Essentia Hospice Care, as well as their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Grand Itasca Infusion Center and Solvay Hospice House for their exceptional and loving care of Sheryl in her final days.
Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at the United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Jim Crecelius and Rev. Marva Jean Hutchens officiating. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery.
