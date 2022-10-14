Sheryl J. “Sherry” Rudduck 1947 - 2022

Sheryl J. “Sherry” Rudduck, 75 of Calumet, died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Born on April 30, 1947, in Grand Rapids, MN the daughter of Melvin and Edith (Harrington) Champlin. She was a lifelong Calumet resident, a member of the Calumet Presbyterian Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the Grand Rapids Eagles Club. She married Earl Rudduck on November 17, 1990, in Calumet. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, and baking and cake decorating were some of her favorite pastimes. Her love of those things was passed on to her family.

