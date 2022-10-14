Sheryl J. “Sherry” Rudduck 1947 - 2022

Sheryl J. “Sherry” Rudduck, 75 of Calumet, died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Born on April 30, 1947, in Grand Rapids, MN the daughter of Melvin and Edith (Harrington) Champlin. She was a lifelong Calumet resident, a member of the Calumet Presbyterian Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the Grand Rapids Eagles Club. She married Earl Rudduck on November 17, 1990, in Calumet. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, and baking and cake decorating were some of her favorite pastimes. Her love of those things was passed on to her family.
Survivors include her husband Earl Rudduck of Calumet, her children; James (Angie) Koski of Chisholm, MN, Jill (David) Anderson of Boone, IA, Shannon Weston of Calumet, MN, Jason (Stephanie) Koski of Carlton, MN and her brother; James (Linda) Champlin of Proctor, MN, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother; William Champlin.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, October 16, 2022 and will continue from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.