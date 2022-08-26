Sherry L. Rassmussen 1954-2022

Sherry L. Rassmussen passed away August 23, 2022, at Sugar Brooke Villa Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.

Sherry was born in 1954 to LaVonne and Theodore (Ted) Mohler of Cohasset. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Sherry was employed over the years by several businesses including Eldies, the Legion Club, Longries Auto Parts, LMNOP-Za and Ueckers as well as the Granite Works. Sherry and her family also started and operated a Christmas wreath business for many years.

