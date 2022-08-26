Sherry L. Rassmussen 1954-2022

Sherry L. Rassmussen passed away August 23, 2022, at Sugar Brooke Villa Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.
Sherry was born in 1954 to LaVonne and Theodore (Ted) Mohler of Cohasset. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Sherry was employed over the years by several businesses including Eldies, the Legion Club, Longries Auto Parts, LMNOP-Za and Ueckers as well as the Granite Works. Sherry and her family also started and operated a Christmas wreath business for many years.
Sherry was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Grand Rapids, where she often volunteered for their Bingo nights. Every Memorial Day she helped place the American flags for all the deceased Veterans laying to rest at the Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset.
Sherry enjoyed gardening and canned many jars of pickles and beets that she gifted and sold to many friends and family. She was a league bowler and was a very competitive pool player. Her many nieces and nephews have fond memories of all the fun sleep overs, family Easter Celebrations, and Holidays she hosted at her home.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, brother Theodore “Teddy” and nephew Cass Mohler. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Patrick J. Rassmussen; her stepchildren, Ryan (Angela) Rassmussen, Gina (Jason) Anderson; grandson, Rylan Anderson; sisters Shirley (Kent) Klev, Ginger (Guy) Humphrey; brother, Thomas (Barb) Mohler; sister-in-law, Peggy (Tom) Karkela, Vickie (Steve) Wilcox, Debra (Peter) Edmond; brother-in-law, Steve G. Rassmussen; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Sherry loved all her cats and dogs she had over the years especially, Cooper and Harley. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Cohasset Community Center at 1:00 p.m. Internment at Wildwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.