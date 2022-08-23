Sherry L. Rasmussen, age 66, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sugarbrook Villa, Cohasset, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

