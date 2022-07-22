Shelva Jean Miller 1938 - 2022

Shelva Jean Miller passed away early morning July 16th 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Shelva was born Dec. 5th, 1938, to Donald and Lillian (Otton) Shofner in Pengilly, Mn. Shelva is the oldest of seven children, she grew up in northern Minnesota, living and working in many small towns.
On January 4th,1957 she married David Miller, they made their home in the Calumet/Grand Rapids area, where they owned a restaurant and other small businesses. Shelva was always working and raising their six children. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting family and friends, painting ceramics, and traveling. As she got older, and the kids were all grown with families of their own she really enjoyed bingo and the casino.
Shelva is survived by her children, Julie, Jeanie, Benny miller of Culdesac, Id. Brad (Rhonda), Brian (Penny) of Swan River, MN. Bret (Ginny) of Bovey, MN. Dana (Chris) of Clarkston, WA. 27 grandchildren, 65 great, and 9 great great grandchildren, her sisters Charlotte, Leona, Shirley (Dan), Brother Henery (Amy), and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her in death, her husband David Miller, parents Donald and Lilian Shofner, in-laws Felix and Mable Miller, brothers Tom and Robert Shofner.
A celebration of life will be August 7th, 2022, at the new community center in Marble, MN 1pm to 5pm