Shelva Jean Miller 1938 - 2022

Shelva Jean Miller passed away early morning July 16th 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Shelva was born Dec. 5th, 1938, to Donald and Lillian (Otton) Shofner in Pengilly, Mn. Shelva is the oldest of seven children, she grew up in northern Minnesota, living and working in many small towns.

