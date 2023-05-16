Sheila Ann Dorholt 1939-2023

Sheila Ann Dorholt, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence. She was surrounded by her family and the comforting prayers of multitudes of relatives and friends.
Sheila Ann was born to Lloyd and Vera Whitted of Federal Dam, Minnesota in 1939. Two weeks after graduation from Grand Rapids High School she married Don Dorholt and they moved to St. Paul. While in St. Paul, Don and Sheila had Tim, Mark, and Denise. After Don established himself in the tile trade, the family moved to Grand Rapids area and made their home on Big Bass Lake. Shortly after, Brad was added to the family.
From 1966-1999 Don and Sheila worked side by side as the owners of Dorholt Tile and Home Center. Sheila quickly earned a highly regarded reputation for her creative interior design skills. Her clients were extensive in the residential and commercial design community. Sheila’s customers stretched from the Twin Cites Metro, to Warroad, throughout the Iron Range, and with numerous projects in the Grand Rapids Area.
In 1999 Don and Sheila became snowbirds. They spent their winters in Arizona. Sheila enjoyed playing tennis, pickle ball, hiking and playing cards. Sheila excelled and earned many awards in her activities. She was named captain of her retirement community tennis team, she competed at the high level of 2.5 in both pickle ball and` tennis. She was crowned champion as a multi-community pickle ball tournament in 2021.
Sheila’s faith was very important to her. She was involved in many Bible studies as an attendee or leader. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ included a daily personal Bible Study, a lengthy prayer list, and a regular attendee of Sunday services. This commitment to her Lord and Savior now extends to her immediate family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends.
Sheila is proceeded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Vera Whitted of Cohasset; brother, Billy Whitted of Cohasset, and in-laws, Hurchel and Margel Dorholt.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Dorholt of Grand Rapids; children, Tim Dorholt of Grand Rapids, Mark (Mary) Dorholt of Cohasset, Denise (Steve) Gooch of Grand Rapids, and Brad Dorholt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; brother Bruce (Joan) Whitted of Grand Rapids; 7 Grand Children and 16 Great Grand Children.
Visitation will be held on Friday May 19, 2023, at the Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church at 34384 Co Rd 63, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will be a Wildwood Cemetery. Rev. Micah Labovitch
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations will be gifted to St Croix Hospice of Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.