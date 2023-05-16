Sheila Ann Dorholt 1939-2023

Sheila Ann Dorholt, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence. She was surrounded by her family and the comforting prayers of multitudes of relatives and friends.

Sheila Ann was born to Lloyd and Vera Whitted of Federal Dam, Minnesota in 1939. Two weeks after graduation from Grand Rapids High School she married Don Dorholt and they moved to St. Paul. While in St. Paul, Don and Sheila had Tim, Mark, and Denise. After Don established himself in the tile trade, the family moved to Grand Rapids area and made their home on Big Bass Lake. Shortly after, Brad was added to the family.

