Sharon Ott 1935- 2021

Sharon Anne (Sanger) Ott, age 85, of Deer River, MN passed away peacefully in her home and surrounded by family the morning of June 14, 2021. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Florence (Osufsen) Sanger, sister Judith and infant brother William.
Sharon was born and educated in Deer River. After graduating from Deer River High School in 1953, Sharon attended Bemidji Teachers College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught junior high English in Forest Lake, Deer River and Minneapolis, before returning to Deer River to raise a family with her husband Charles. Sharon became a small business owner in the 1980s, operating Anderson Jewelry in Deer River for several years. After selling the business, Sharon assumed the role of office manager in her husband’s dental practice, assisting with scheduling and billing until their retirement in 1994. Sharon was a strong believer in giving back to the community she loved, and spent many years as a member of the Deer River City Council. She was a charter member of the Deer River Avenue of Pines Lions Club, a member of the Deer River Lions Club, and remained active in the organization her entire life.
Sharon will be dearly missed by her family, including husband Charles, daughter Lisa (Jeff) Ott Ray, and sons Chip (Angie) and Dave (Heather). Sharon was loved by her grandchildren Lexie (Jordan) Jass, Lucas Ray, Connor Ott, Andy Ott and Maggie Ott, and great-grandchild Livia Jass. She also leaves behind many beloved Uhde (Terry, Patty, Tom, and Matt), Ott (Connie, Sheila, Fred, Bob, Steve, Carol, Lindsey, Doug, Jaye and Chris) and Harwood (Sally, Sandy, Ed and Paul) nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 2:00 PM at Deer River Methodist Church with a Visitation one hour prior. A private family graveside service will take place this fall at Pine Grove Cemetery in Max, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Deer River Methodist Church.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.