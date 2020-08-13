Sharon Marie (Kuschel) Carpenter, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her children.
Sharon was born in 1941 to Donald and Helen Kuschel in Grand Rapids, MN. Sharon graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1959 and then attended college at Bemidji State University. Sharon was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grand Rapids, where she enjoyed teaching both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Sharon’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life! She was the proudest grandma and would always attend their sports games and school concerts. If they had a fundraiser, she was the first one to buy something. Besides her grandchildren, her favorite past-times included knitting, reading, watching the Hallmark Channel and of course, “rooting on the Minnesota Twins.”
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Judith Ann (Kuschel) Washburn.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Cassie (Rob Bowers) Tabaka of Spokane Valley, WA, Linda (Ric Meixell) Mitchell of Bemidji, MN; sons Donald (AnnMarie Romano) Carpenter of Wallingford, CT and Scott (Nishanna) Carpenter of Grand Rapids, MN; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her so dearly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12 p.m. funeral service. Rev. William Zeige will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
The family would like to give a “special thank you” to the wonderful caring team of nurses and doctors at Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis and to the wonderful transportation volunteers at Elder Circle.
Optional in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.