Sharon Marie Grant

Grant, Sharon Marie 76 passed away on Tuesday April 13th 2021 after battling metastatic gall bladder cancer. Raised in North Dakota, Sharon moved to the Twin Cities as a young woman where she worked for many years as a nursing assistant while raising a family. Sharon later moved to Cohasset Minnesota where she enjoyed the peace and solitude of Cohasset while working on her “hobby farm”.
Sharon was funny, quirky, and charismatic. She enjoyed raising vegetables, canning, and walking her two dogs. Sharon is survived by her immediate family members to include son Anthony Grant, granddaughter Jasmin Grant, grandson Steven Grant, and great grandson Elias. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday June 26th at 11:00 AM. The service will be held at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 35568 Foxtail Lane Cohasset MN 55721.