Sharon M. Salaba Nelson 1949-2022

Sharon M. Salaba Nelson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away November 14, 2022, at The Lodge at Grand Village Care Center in Grand Rapids following an extended illness.

Sharon Marie was born August 23, 1949 to Charles “Art” and Evelyn (Jandro) Carroll of Faribault, MN. She graduated from Faribault Senior High School, where she was active in band, playing the French horn. She went onto continue her education at Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing. Sharon graduated and became a lifelong nurse to care for others. She worked for many years as an emergency room nurse at District One Hospital in Faribault, MN and later worked at Fairview Ridges in Burnsville, MN.

