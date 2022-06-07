Sharon Leigh Appelget (nèe Pitner) 1938-2022

Sharon Leigh Appelget (nèe Pitner), age 84, passed from her earthly home onto her heavenly home on May 30, 2022. She was born March 8, 1938 in Yakima, Washington.
Sharon is now reunited with her beloved husband Tony (John Anthony) and son Bryan and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus.
Sharon was living at Brookstone Manor in Grand Rapids at the time of her passing. Sharon will be greatly missed by her many friends at Brookstone Manor. She thanks all the staff at Brookstone Manor for the loving care she received.
A longtime resident of Plymouth, Minnesota, Sharon was the foster mother to more than twenty children over several decades. Sharon was an active member and leader of Vision of Glory Lutheran Church in Plymouth for many years and will be greatly missed by members of that congregation.
Sharon was an inspiration to all those around her. As Sharon grew in her relationship with Jesus, she became a reflection of her Savior. She was a light to draw others near to her God. She would not boast of herself but give God the glory for the person she had become in Christ her Savior.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Irvin Voyslav Pitner and Florence Vera Pitner (nèe Hurley), her husband Tony and son Bryan John. She is survived her sons Steven Thomas (Andrea Palumbo), Paul Robert (Enid), her daughter Liane Virdeen, and grandchildren Justin, Donovan, Jasmin, and Mateo Appelget.
A special thanks to Janet Russell and Pam Talonen who enabled her to carry on after the passing of her husband, Tony.
At Sharon’s request a small “Celebration of Life” will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on June 13 at 11 a.m. There will be an interment of both her remains and her husband’s.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
