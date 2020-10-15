Sharon Alice Carolann Thomson

Sharon Thomson age 76 of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was born August 24, 1944 in Craigville, MN to Victor and Viola (Cline) Parson. She was a 20-year resident of Hibbing. Sharon grew up on a farm, she was a hard worker and spent most of her time helping her mother keep up the house and watching her little brothers. Sharon liked to cook she started at the age of 9, she really enjoyed baking cakes, picking blueberry’s, making cookies, fishing and family get togethers. Sharon lived at the Lee Center for many years, she always got along well with everyone, she would do puzzles, search words, attend coffee socials and visit with anyone. Sharon had an “I love you” and a hug that was very genuine. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Viola, siblings, Val Parson and Larry Parson, grandson, Keith Mahn. Sharon is survived by her children, Wanda Swanson and Wendy Lavalier, both of Hibbing, siblings, Shelby Jean Dey, Wickenburg, AZ, Myrna Wass, Grand Rapids, MN, Tom Parson, Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Linda) Parson, Big Falls, MN, sister-in-law, Della Parson, Buhl, MN, grandchildren, Victor Swanson, Amanda Mahn, Edward Mahn, Scott Mahn, Dominick Lacy and Michael Lacy. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Bigfork Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
