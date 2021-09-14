Shannon Marie (McGarry) Mandich 1967 - 2021

Shannon Marie (McGarry) Mandich, born May 24, 1967 died Sept. 11, 2021.This is being written 30 years too early. Shannon was born to Anne (Sanborn) and James “Mac” McGarry in Bigfork, MN, She graduated from Bigfork High School and Cosmetology School after that. She married Dan Mandich and they have been together over 35 years. They made their home in Lawrence Lake, everyone knew where Shan and Dan lived. Shannon had an amazing childhood in Ann and Mac’s house. She stole her sister’s clothes for more years than she should have. She reveled in hiding behind the shadows of her brother’s escapades, after all in kept her parents busy and out of her hair. Shannon’s life with her husband Dan was full beyond measure. She enjoyed that Dan believed he was in charge of everything and right about most things. She enjoyed more knowing that it was really her that ran the show. She had a quiet strength that she herself was unaware of. But those that she loved all benefited from it. She liked scary movies, she could cook and bake well but only did when the spirit moved her. She comes from a long line of snackers. Doughnuts, chips and dips were our food groups. She loved her husband Dan more than he knew and even more than their dog Yo. But it may have been a close call. As her family we are all devastated, but so incredibly proud of how she endured the last 2 years with class and strength we all aspire to have. Shannon leaves behind her husband, Dan Mandich, children, Callie, Danny Jo (Jen) and Billy (Allie) Mandich, sister, Kelly McGarry, brother, Sean McGarry, grandchildren, Kayla, Kamryn, Kenzy, Damien and Dalton. Her nieces and nephews who made her laugh as well as a large and loved group of extended family, cousins, and friends. And let’s not forget her beloved pup Yo who was her shadow and support. Memorial services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the beginning of the service at noon. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com. This is being written 30 years too early. Shannon was born to Anne (Sanborn) and James “Mac” McGarry in Bigfork, MN, She graduated from Bigfork High School and Cosmetology School after that. She married Dan Mandich and they have been together over 35 years. They made their home in Lawrence Lake, everyone knew where Shan and Dan lived. Shannon had an amazing childhood in Ann and Mac’s house. She stole her sister’s clothes for more years than she should have. She reveled in hiding behind the shadows of her brother’s escapades, after all in kept her parents busy and out of her hair. Shannon’s life with her husband Dan was full beyond measure. She enjoyed that Dan believed he was in charge of everything and right about most things. She enjoyed more knowing that it was really her that ran the show. She had a quiet strength that she herself was unaware of. But those that she loved all benefited from it. She liked scary movies, she could cook and bake well but only did when the spirit moved her. She comes from a long line of snackers. Doughnuts, chips and dips were our food groups. She loved her husband Dan more than he knew and even more than their dog Yo. But it may have been a close call. As her family we are all devastated, but so incredibly proud of how she endured the last 2 years with class and strength we all aspire to have. Shannon leaves behind her husband, Dan Mandich, children, Callie, Danny Jo (Jen) and Billy (Allie) Mandich, sister, Kelly McGarry, brother, Sean McGarry, grandchildren, Kayla, Kamryn, Kenzy, Damien and Dalton. Her nieces and nephews who made her laugh as well as a large and loved group of extended family, cousins, and friends. And let’s not forget her beloved pup Yo who was her shadow and support. Memorial services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the beginning of the service at noon. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.