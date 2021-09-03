Seth O. Sondrol, age 40, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
Seth was born in 1981 in Willmar, MN and was raised in Norwood Young America, MN. Seth graduated from high school in 1999 and enlisted in the Army reserves. He attended Ridgewater College in Hutchinson. Seth and Jackie Nelson were united in marriage on May 20, 2006 and moved to Grand Rapids in 2012.
Seth was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He made friends fast and was always available to help others. Those who knew him will remember the great impact he made on people. Even in his death, he is able to continue to impact many individuals and families through organ donation.
Seth is preceded in death by his son, Aiden; grandparents, Oliver and Opal Holmgrem; great grandparents, Arther and Bertha Hegreberg; cousin, Tom Knutson; and close friend, Jay Hoen.
He is survived by his wife Jackie; daughters, Jaide, Katelin and Paige; mother, Lori; grandmother, Elaine Mead; uncle, Duane Holmgren; and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Seth and Jackie’s home at 21183 Wendigo Park Road, Grand Rapids, on Sunday, September 5, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be performed at 1:30 p.m. Rev. George Gilbertson will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.