Scott Patrick Brisson 1962 - 2021

Scott “Snowbank” Brisson, 59, of Deer River died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Essential Health in Duluth, surrounded by loved ones.
On April 3, 1962, Scott was born to George and Alice (Rude) Brisson in Two Harbors. Scott grew up and attended schools in Grand Marais. Shortly after graduation, he moved to the Grand Rapids area, and in 1987 he became a beloved family member of Mel and Lily Gullickson. He was an employee for 29 years at Deer River Hired Hands. For the last 5 years, he was employed at the Deer River Cenex convenience store. He was an active member of the Deer River Lions Club. In addition, he was also a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. Scott has been involved in Special Olympic Softball, Basketball, track and field, and bowling. He was a member of the Sandy Stompers and enjoyed dancing for the local nursing homes.
Scott enjoyed cheering on the Deer River Warriors and would remain a lifelong Cook County fan. Even though he enjoyed watching High school and professional sports, Scott LOVED watching WWE. In 1992 Scott obtained his driver’s license, he used his newfound freedom to bring joy to others.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents. His sister Margaret “Peggy” Brisson. His foster father, Melvin Gullickson, and his best friend/”brother” Mark Gullickson.
Scott is survived by foster mother Lily Gullickson, his siblings Jan (Robert) McGregor of Grand Marais/Baudette, Bruce (Penny) Brisson of Grand Marais, Pamela (John) Bachar of Grand Marais, Mike (Teri) Gullickson of Deer River, Cheryl (Jeff) Gullickson of Hinkley, Darrin Babcock of Deer River, Bonita Cloud of Deer River; aunts and uncles Carol Berglund, Jerry (Nancy) Rude and Brad (Sandy) Rude; Marcia (Don) Parks, Jack Barnes, Cushe Barnes, Harriet Barnes, Collette Barnes, Dick Gullickson, Darlene Gullickson, Vinnie Forsythe; nieces and nephews, Tom (Ann) Dawson, Kristi Fenner, Paul Dawson, Nick (Rachel) Brisson, Bruce Alan (Tammy) Brisson, Eric (Adrianna) Brisson, Jason (Marice) Zimmer, Bob (Amy) Zimmer, James (April) Zimmer, Kevin Gullickson, Steve (Abby) Gullickson, Kari (Todd) Schultz, Jason (Nikki) Miller, Matt (Shelly) Gullickson, Brent Miller; many great-nieces and nephews; and all of his co-workers at Cenex who touched Scott’s life.
The visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 5-7 pm, and the funeral will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1 pm. Both the Visitation and Funeral will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River, MN. Luncheon to follow at the church. Bethany Lutheran Church’s address is 33297 State Hwy 6, Deer River MN 56636.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.