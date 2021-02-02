Scott Michael Jordan 1986 - 2021

Scott Michael Jordan, age 34, of Duluth, MN passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
Scott was born on April 10, 1986 in Monroe, WI. Scott graduated from Greenway High School in 2004 and worked as an engineer for CN Railroad. Scott will always be remembered by those who knew him as the loving, caring, and considerate man he was. He loved to make people laugh and would do anything to help anybody. Scott had a heart of gold.
Scott is survived by his parents, Mike and Pam (Motter) Jordan of Pengilly, MN; sister, Amy (Beau) Blaine of Marble, MN; niece and nephew, Hailey and Jaxson Blaine; grandmothers, Jean Jordan of Orangeville, IL, Joann Motter of Freeport, IL; girlfriend, Callie Zimmerman of Duluth, MN; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clark Jordan and Bill Motter.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for Scott can be mailed to PO Box 277, Pengilly, MN 55775.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.