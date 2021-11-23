Scott E. Stangland 1963 - 2021

Scott E, Stangland, age 58, of Marble MN passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at United Hospital, St. Paul. MN. Scott was born in Ely, MN to Richard and Janet Stangland on October 5, 1963. He grew up in Babbitt and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1982. Eight days after high school he married the love of his life, Lori Pelkey and they were blessed with two children Richard in 1983 and JoDee in 1987. Scott was a born salesman, a people person but more important he was a devoted family man. His favorite place was “The Land” near Toivola where many memories were made. Scott’s pride and joy were his six grandchildren, Alexis, Alondra, Anthony, Dakota, Achilles and Cash. Papa was known for his “Perfect Pumpkin Pie” and passing on his love for the outdoors from hunting, fishing, trapping and whittling diamond willow. Scott was the man that you met as a stranger and became family. His kind blue eyes would look at you with love and tell you exactly what you needed to hear. He was always willing to help anyone in need.
Scott is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori; son, Richard: daughter, JoDee (Sandro) Lopez; mother, Janet; brother, Doug; sister, Terri (Allen) Stevens; six grandchildren Alexis, Dakota, Cash, Alondra, Anthony, and Achilles; nephews, Jerry (Megan), Andy, Jacob and Hunter, nieces, Melissa (John), and Cassie (Miles)
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Stangland, brother Randy Stangland and nephew Derek Dianoski.
Funeral services for Scott will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Pastor Jim VonWald will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home on Sunday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
