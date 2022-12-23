Sarah “Sally” M. Lentz 1938-2022

SARAH “SALLY” M. LENTZ, age 84, of Jacobson, MN, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grand Village Nursing Home. Sally was born in 1938 to Sarah and Floyd Cook in Des Moines, IA and grew up and attended school in Des Moines. On September 17, 1962 Sally was united in marriage to Rodney G. Lentz in Iowa where they started their family. They transitioned north and began their life together in Minneapolis, MN later moving to Grand Rapids, MN. They made their home in Jacobson, MN in 1988.
Sally was an incredible caregiver to so many during her lifetime. In fact, many knew her as “Ma” because she made everyone feel right at home. Sally was an incredible and selfless nursing assistant for many years at the Itasca Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN. When she stepped away from nursing, she thrived for years in her role as a loving nanny for different families. She attended Carmel Lutheran Church in Jacobson, MN where she was an honored serving member of the Women of the ELCA. Sally was a proud Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Cousin, and Friend to so many. When she wasn’t busy ensuring all those around her were cared for, you could find her on the sidelines cheering for her favorite church league softball teams, kicked back in her favorite chair crocheting, cross-stitching, and cross-wording, and of course, cooking up well-loved recipes for those that surrounded her, all while being their biggest fan. She was a gentle and kind woman, whom many say is the “sweetest lady they ever knew.”
Preceding her in death was her husband of 53 years, Rodney, her parents, her siblings: Nancy, Barbara, Marilynn, Cliff and Herbie; son, Randy; and grandsons, Johnathon and Jeremiah Lentz.
Sally is survived by one daughter, Loriann Schiel; two sons, Daniel (Bonnie) Lentz and Floyd (Leticia) Lentz; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren “plus one on the way”; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids followed by a 12:00 PM Memorial Service. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Interment will be in Ball Bluff Cemetery at a later date.