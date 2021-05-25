Sarah Ann Grell 1982 - 2021

Sarah Ann Grell, age 39, of Cohasset, MN went to be with her Savior on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sarah was born on January 30, 1982, to Craig and Julie (Comstock) Backer in Grand Forks, ND. From an early age, Sarah had a great love for the outdoors and knew she wanted to be a conservation officer like her hero, her father, Craig. Sarah graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2000 and went on to St. Cloud State University in 2004 to get her Criminal Justice Degree and fulfill her dream as becoming a third generation conservation officer. She was accepted into the academy right out of college.
In 2016, Sarah married the love of her life, Gene Grell. They were blessed with three children, William Sindelir, Jordyn, and Geno. Sarah was passionate about hunting, fishing, and camping. She was a great educator and loved to instill her knowledge and passion of the outdoors to others. She loved to sing and was especially fond of jazz music. Sarah was strong in her faith and would testify to all that were around her.
Preceded in death by her father, Craig; sister, Jennifer Backer; grandfather, Jackie Backer; grandparents, Betty and Eldon “Ice” Comstock; and uncles, Gary, Mark and Matt Comstock.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Gene; children, William, Jordyn, and Geno; mother, Julie Backer; sister, Jessica (Nate) Heinrich; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids, MN until the 1:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Ron Weller will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.