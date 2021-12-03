Sara J. Anderson 1955 - 2021

Sara J. Anderson, 66, Bovey died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 12, 1955 to Joseph and Miriam (Nourala) Facchinni in Grand Rapids, MN. Sara attended school in Nashwauk, MN. She always took pride in her jobs. She worked for DMR Electronics/Detroit Reman for over 25 years. Sara and Darrell Anderson were married on November 17, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Nashwauk. Sara enjoyed her time with her two grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family, and making up her very own songs for everyone.
Sara is survived by her loving husband Darrell “Andy” Anderson her son, Greg (Mari Jo) Anderson, daughter, Justine Anderson, all of Bovey, MN, grandchildren, Jacie & Waylon Anderson, her siblings, Anna Gangl, and Charles “Chuck” (Georgiane) Facchinni, both of Nashwauk, MN, along with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Facchinni, mother and father-in-law, Ralph & Bernice Anderson, and her brother-in-law, Tom Gangl.
Funeral services for Sara will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.