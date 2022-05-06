Sandra Lee Hughes 1947-2022

Sandra Lee Hughes, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN and formerly of Ely, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Born in 1947, Sandra was the daughter of Helen (Beseman) and Raymond Warrington in Ely, Minnesota. Sandra grew up on a resort outside of Ely that her parents owned and operated. She attended Section 30 School and graduated from Ely High School. She attended Vermillion Jr. College earned her Associates degree and then studied at Bemidji State University where she met Michael Hughes. They were married in 1970. They made their home in Minneapolis where Sandra was a NW Bell operator until 1999. She then was offered a job as an Account Executive with AT&T. In 1999, Michael and Sandra moved to Grand Rapids to retire on McAvity Lake.
Sandra enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, watching soap operas, being a spectator of Minnesota sports teams, and volunteered for the Library Board. She can be remembered as an outgoing person and a great cook! Sandra was a member of the 38ers Snowmobile Club and the Marcell Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, Michael Hughes; two sons, Sean (Kim) Hughes and Errin (Wendy) Hughes and six grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bruce Warrington.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled at Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
