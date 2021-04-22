Sandra Lee Aldrich 1975 - 2021

Sandra Lee Aldrich died on Sunday April 18th, 2021 after a long battle with brain cancer for the past 1 ½ years. Sandra was born to Don Gervais and Julie Livingood on July 7, 1975. Sandra went to school in Remer and graduated in 1993. She went on to Itasca Community College where she met Jesse and wed on June 7, 1995. From there Jesse and Sandra went to Crown College and eventually moved to McGregor in the winter of 1997. In 1998 Jesse and Sandra became parents to Hannah, with Jacob in 2000, Maciah in 2002, and Andrew in 2007. Sandra’s first love was Jesus. She wanted nothing more than to follow Him in every aspect of her life. That love of Jesus flowed through her and poured out into her husband and 4 children. That love didn’t stop there. She loved people, and was always praying, encouraging, and blessing those she came in contact with. Sandra is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jesse, daughter Hannah, sons, Jacob, Maciah, Andrew, parents Don and Mary Gervais, sisters Salome Meyers (Josh), Jessica Johnson (Craig), brothers James and Tim Tabaka, brother Kevin Greski, brother Rick Monroe, sisters, Trish and Kim Greski, sister Robin Monsos, along with nephews, nieces, and many friends. Sandra was preceded in death by mother Julie Livingood, and sister Rachelle Gervais. Sandra’s golden light will shine brightly continuing to burn for generations to come, changing lives one person at a time.
We love you forever!
A Celebration of Sandra’s life will be 2:30PM – Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Big Sandy Camp in rural McGregor. Visitation will begin at 2PM. Burial is in the Rice River Cemetery, McGregor. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
Those wishing to attend the Celebration please RSVP on the funeral home website, as there will be limited seating, thank you.