Sandra Dagenais, of Cohasset, went to her eternal home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Sandra was born Dec. 28, 1954 in Grand Rapids, MN to Howard and Harriet Carlson. She graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High in 1973. Sandra was a selfless person who would put others first and help others in any way she could. She really like horses, watching westerns, flower gardening, playing bingo, going to eat at Forest Lake with her friends and loved spending time with her family.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Betty Jo Dagenais; granddaughter Mikayla Garrison; parents Howard and Harriet Carlson; brothers, Charles Carlson and David Carlson; sister Patricia Carlson.
Sandra will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Chany and James Sutherland of Deer River,; grandson, Brendan Garrison of Keewatin; granddaughter, Tatum Sutherland of Deer River; sisters Carolyn Holcomb of Grand Rapids; LInda (Steve) Stiernagle of Akeley and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Cohasset Community Bible Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, in Cohasset, following the funeral service.