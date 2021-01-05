Sam Grozdanich 1931 - 2020

Sam Grozdanich, 89 of Coleraine, passed away at home on January 3, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 9, 1931 in Cloverdale, MN and is the son of Robert and Sophie Grozdanich. He attended Greenway High School where he met and married the love of his life Barbara Adlesich.
Sam proudly served his country in the army and was a Korean war combat veteran. He was a first generation college graduate attending the University of Minnesota Duluth earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Secondary Education. He also attended Bemidji State University earning a Master’s Degree in Counseling. He was employed as a teacher and counselor for 35 years at Greenway High School retiring in 1995. Along with teaching he owned and started several businesses including the Bovey-Coleraine Dairy Queen (30 years) and Arrowhead Financial Services in Grand Rapids (50 plus years). He retired from Arrowhead Financial Services at the age of 83. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara, sons Sam (Jamia) Grozdanich and Brad (Annabelle) Grozdanich, daughter Mary Jo (Mike) Westlake, grandchildren Gerrick, Travis, Leah, Josef, Megan, Nicholle and Ethan, 5 great granddaughters. He is also survived by an older brother Chester Grozdanich living in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Milosh and George, and two sisters, Helen and Ann.
According to Sam’s wishes a private celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
