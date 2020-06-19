Sallylou “Sally” Rose Elj, age 67, of Pengilly, MN passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Sally was born in 1952 to Ludwig and Rose Nagler in Little Falls, MN. She graduated from Nashwauk High School and later on went to Hibbing Community College where she received her Nursing Aid Certificate. With that she worked at Leisure Hills for 12 years until she retired.
Sally enjoyed camping and fishing, spending time with her grandkids. She was an avid card player, and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and watching birds. Sally was an excellent cook, making many great meals for her family. She also loved to dance, and go bowling, which she was very skilled at.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Nagler; brothers, Bin, Jerome, Edward, Gary, and Larry Nagler.
Sally is survived by her husband, Darrell; daughter, Tina Jorgenson; son, Tim Elj; grandchildren, Tanner and Ana Elj, Shi Oswald, and Haley Jorgenson; her bothers, Tony (Doreen), and Martin (Arlys) Nagler; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Nashwauk, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Memorial Service. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate. Burial will be at Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.