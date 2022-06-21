“Sally” Marcella McCollum, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home.
Sally was born in 1932 to Anthony and Blanche Tocci in Middletown, CT. She graduated from C.N.J High School in New York, NY. On February 20, 1954, Sally was married to Raymond McCollum at Holy Rosary Church, New York. Following Ray’s discharge from the U.S. Army, Sally and Ray settled in the Aitkin/Deerwood Area. Due to Ray’s occupation with the mines, they moved to Michigan for 10 years and later to Cotton, MN. Sally and Ray moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1992. While she was raising her family, she was very active in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, and later with the American Legion, and was the town treasurer in Gaastra, MI.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; her brother, Anthony Tocci, Jr.; and grandson, Nicholas Krug.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Daniel) Nicholson, Laura (Randy) Krug, and Eva Turner; her son, Raymond (Cindy) McCollum, Jr.; her brother, Nicholas (Gloria) Tocci; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
The McCollum family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and loving care that was given to Sally.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.