Sally Jane Gilbert 1939-2023

Sally Jane Gilbert, age 83, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4th. She is survived by her children Kevin (Teresa) Gilbert, Kim (Doug) Wood, Jerry Gilbert, Jamie (Alicia) Gilbert and her brother Jim (Sandra) Laurilla. Preceding Sally in passing are her husband, Wendal, her sister Kay Eiden and her parents, Esther and Carl Laurilla.

Sally was born May 1, 1939 in Moose Lake, MN. She grew up in Bigfork where she met and married the love of her life, Wendal Gilbert on May 3, 1958. Together they raised four children while living in Bigfork until 1982 when they moved to Grand Rapids. Sally lived a blessed life built on a foundation of faith and loving relationships. She was an active member of her church, loved women’s retreats and ensuring her loved ones knew and accepted God.

