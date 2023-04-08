Sally Jane Gilbert 1939-2023

Sally Jane Gilbert, age 83, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4th. She is survived by her children Kevin (Teresa) Gilbert, Kim (Doug) Wood, Jerry Gilbert, Jamie (Alicia) Gilbert and her brother Jim (Sandra) Laurilla. Preceding Sally in passing are her husband, Wendal, her sister Kay Eiden and her parents, Esther and Carl Laurilla.
Sally was born May 1, 1939 in Moose Lake, MN. She grew up in Bigfork where she met and married the love of her life, Wendal Gilbert on May 3, 1958. Together they raised four children while living in Bigfork until 1982 when they moved to Grand Rapids. Sally lived a blessed life built on a foundation of faith and loving relationships. She was an active member of her church, loved women’s retreats and ensuring her loved ones knew and accepted God.
You could often find Sally and Wendal at the local baseball field as they cherished this time with their kids, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren. Sally loved working the concessions and chatting with everyone she encountered. If she wasn’t at the ballfield you could find her scouring the local streets and stopping at every garage sale she passed with her friends Pat and Jane.
As much she enjoyed the area, Sally loved to escape the harsh winters and soak up the sun in Arizona and most recently New Port Richie, Florida. You could always find her with her sun-kissed skin and signature coral nails.
Sally’s legacy lives on in her eleven grandchildren; Emily (Jeremey) DuVal, Gretchen (Mark) Columbus, Zach Wood, Daniel (Becky) Gilbert, Gabe (Erin)Wood, Luke (Kaci) Gilbert, Adam (Stephanie) Gilbert, Mitchell Gilbert, Cooper Gilbert, Connor Gilbert, and Kynlee Gilbert. She also has eleven great-grandchildren: Jayceston, Arabella, Eric, Kolton, Elliana, Ivy, Brynlie, Cole, Gracelynn, Rylie, and Knute.
Our family is grateful to know that Sally was well cared for during her time at River Grand. Sally is finally at peace and reunited with her dear Wendal in heaven.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.