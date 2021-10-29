Heavy are the hearts that announce the passing of Ryan David Whitworth, 40, of Cohasset, MN. He left us too soon with many questions unanswered. Ryan was a patient father, a devoted husband, a loving son, a beloved brother in blood, and a trusted brother in arms, and so much more to so many. Born in Fargo, Ryan grew up in Detroit Lakes where he excelled in football and baseball. While attending NDSU, he continued to enjoy playing baseball. However, he found a true talent when he began working construction; building with his hands and mind gave him great satisfaction. Ryan served proudly in the Army, deploying to Afghanistan in 2012. He was left with lasting scars, inside and out, but, despite them, never regretted his choice to serve. In 2013, Ryan married the love of his life, Molly Flaherty. As a stay at home dad to their two children, Finn (5), and Fiona (3), Ryan was kind, enduring, strong, loving, and supportive beyond expectation. Molly and Ryan built a happy life that beamed with love. Ryan is survived by his parents, Warren and Kristen Whitworth, brothers Reid (Lisa) Whitworth, Wade (Julie) Whitworth, sister Katie (Spencer) Wander, parents in law Dan and Donna Flaherty, brother in law Ryan (Lisa) Flaherty, nieces Gabby and Keela, and nephews Carter, Brodryk, Laytham, and Cullen.
His family invites those who knew Ryan to join in a Celebration of his Life at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 8th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2901 US 169, Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at the church. Following the service, a gathering is encouraged at the American Legion in Grand Rapids where memories, laughs, and libations can be shared.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ryan’s name to The Head Strong Project (getheadstrong.org) or TAPS-Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (taps.org). Any cash gifts directed to the family will be placed in a trust for Finn and Fiona.
