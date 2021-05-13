Ruth Rebecca Grover 1957-2021

Ruth Rebecca Grover, 63, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of International Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN. Ruth was born in International Falls on June 19, 1957 to Fred and Rachel Grover.
Ruth enjoyed singing, sewing, arts and crafts, spending time with friends and family, and watching the Vikings play on Sundays.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rachel Grover; her sisters, Tammy Faye Messner, Judy Buchta; one brother, Don LaValley; grandson, Morgan Scott Grover; and service dog, Molly Mae Grover.
She is survived by her sons, Joel (Deidra Theilmann), Zachory Grover; daughter, Ashley (Thomas) McGuire; brothers, Dan (Char) Grover, Larry (Carla) Grover, John Grover; sister, Debby Ball; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.