Ruth Mary McKim Martin, long time resident of Blackberry, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you