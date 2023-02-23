Ruth Mary McKim Martin Britta Arendt Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruth Mary McKim Martin, long time resident of Blackberry, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Social Services Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.