Ruth Mary McKim Martin 1935-2023

Ruth Mary McKim Martin, long time resident of Blackberry, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.
Ruth was born in 1935 to Roy and Clara (Carney) McKim near Bass Lake in Cohasset. Ruth grew up in Blackberry, went to school in Warba, and graduated from Grand Rapids, class of 1953. On February 14, 1954, she married Joel Martin. They had a home on Pokegama Lake for a number of years. In the 1970s, they moved to Blackberry and Ruth stayed living there until 2015 and had been a resident at Autumn Lane Assisted Living since.
Ruth was active in the Loyal Order of Moose club, achieving a lifetime membership. She was an avid quilter, a member of Loon Country Quilters, and she taught quilting classes at ICC. She enjoyed bowling, golf, skiing, gardening, and playing cards. She worked at National Foods for many years. Ruth and Joel would winter in Arizona and Texas. She was a member of The United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; parents, Roy and Clara McKim; sisters,(Juanita) Pauline Anderson-Robertson and Diane Snibley; brothers, Leonard, Jack, Ed, Frank and Alfred McKim. The status of brother Bill McKim is unknown; in-laws, Clyde & Hazel Martin, James & Hazel Martin, Effie Martin, Herbert Anderson, Max Robertson, Sophie Evanoff, Marie McKim, James Brown, and Malcolm (Mal) Soder.
She is survived by daughter, Sue Bode of Chanhassen; son, Dana (Jodi) Martin of Cohasset; five grandchildren, Connor Nelson, Alyssa Nelson, Logan Martin, Gabrielle Bode and Zachary Martin; sisters, Pearl Brown of Grand Rapids, Donna Soder of Northome; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Autumn Lane Assisted Living and
Essentia Hospice for their care and support.
A visitation service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the United
Methodist Church of Grand Rapids with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jim Crecelius will officiate.
