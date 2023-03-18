Ruth Mary McKim Martin 1935-2023

Ruth Mary McKim Martin, long time resident of Blackberry, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.

Ruth was born in 1935 to Roy and Clara (Carney) McKim near Bass Lake in Cohasset. Ruth grew up in Blackberry, went to school in Warba, and graduated from Grand Rapids, class of 1953. On February 14, 1954, she married Joel Martin. They had a home on Pokegama Lake for a number of years. In the 1970s, they moved to Blackberry and Ruth stayed living there until 2015 and had been a resident at Autumn Lane Assisted Living since. 

