Ruth K. Locken 1919 - 2020

Ruth K. Locken, age 101, of Warba, MN passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Home and Comfort Assisted Living, Coleraine, MN.
Ruth was born March 10, 1919 to George and Evelyn Miller in Sioux City, IA. She attended the University of Minnesota where she received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree. Ruth was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Locken in 1943 in Sioux City, IA. They raised their family in St. Louis Park and Waconia, MN until their retirement in 1982 when they moved to Shallow Lake, Warba, MN. Ruth was a member of the YMCA Bruce Bauer Senior Center and volunteered as a youth swimming instructor.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; son, Russell; sisters, Viola and Faye. She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence “Tim” (Kum-ok) Locken, Center City, MN, Eric (Nita) Locken, Warba, MN; two daughters, Linnea (Tim) Gannaway, Hammond, OR, Loretta “Lori” Locken, Chaska, MN; daughter-in-law, Myrna Locken, Warba, MN; ten grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A private family burial will be held at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN.
