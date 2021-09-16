Ruth (Brenden) Dirks 1924 - 2021

Ruth (Brenden) Dirks, 97, born on August 25, 1924, in Jessie Lake Township, MN. She passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN on September 13, 2021.
She is survived by her children, son Dick (LouAnn) Dirks, daughter Valoris (Gerald) Pommerenck, daughter Eileen Whiteis, daughter in law Linda Dirks (Dale), brother Ernie (Joanne) Brenden, brother Nick (Diane) Brenden, sister Nora Scherf, brother Milo (Jane) Brenden, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Einar and Clara, step-father Nils Brenden, husband Ben, daughter Diane, son Dale, brothers Charlie and Norris, sisters Joy, Ila, and Joanne.
Visitation to be held at Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, Minnesota on Monday September 20 from 12pm-2pm. Funeral service to follow visitation, at 2:00 P.M.
Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was always helping others and taking care of everyone. Ruth was an avid knitter, gardener, baker, and enjoyed crocheting. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed many spoils of these hobbies. Ruth always had time to play cards, her favorite was Canasta. She usually won even against the grandchildren. Ruth spent her last few years at Autumn Lane Assisted Living and continued caring for other residents and family there.
