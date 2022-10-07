Ruth Anna (Monson) Stejskal 1927-2022

Ruth Anna (Monson) Stejskal, 95, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Grand Itasca Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born July 19, 1927, at Cohasset, MN, to Anton and Laura Monson, and remained a life-long resident of the Cohasset area until moving to The Emeralds in Grand Rapids in 2016. She married Joseph Stejskal in 1947, and together they raised five children. Ruth worked several jobs over the years. She was a secretary at the Cohasset school, a librarian at the Cohasset Library for several years, and also a seamstress, making custom drapes for a local drapery business. Every fall, Ruth and Joe would harvest wild rice. They enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, going to Minnesota Twins games with their kids, and in their later years spent winters in Port Aransas, TX.
Ruth was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and had a musical gift. She sang with her sister Dorothy’s band at old-time dances, sang with the Sweet Adeline’s, and played her accordion with the Second Wind Harmonica Band. Her children were all blessed to have a mom who sang them to sleep every night.
Ruth is survived by her children, Susan (Jerome) Snetsinger, Hoyt Lakes, MN, Michael (Janice) Stejskal, Cohasset, MN, Scott (Donna) Stejskal, Eau Claire, WI, Robert (Kelly) Stejskal, Sequim, WA, Paul Stejskal, Grand Rapids, MN; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; her brother, Alfred Monson, of Eureka, CA; and her sister-in-law, Thora Monson, of Virginia, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; one infant grandchild, Jacob Stejskal; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Emeralds for the excellent care given to mom, and for making it a safe, comfortable home for her.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN, at 11:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Cohasset Community Center, lasting until 2:00 PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
