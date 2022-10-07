Ruth Anna (Monson) Stejskal 1927-2022

Ruth Anna (Monson) Stejskal, 95, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Grand Itasca Hospital, surrounded by her family.  

Ruth was born July 19, 1927, at Cohasset, MN, to Anton and Laura Monson, and remained a life-long resident of the Cohasset area until moving to The Emeralds in Grand Rapids in 2016.  She married Joseph Stejskal in 1947, and together they raised five children.  Ruth worked several jobs over the years.  She was a secretary at the Cohasset school, a librarian at the Cohasset Library for several years, and also a seamstress, making custom drapes for a local drapery business.  Every fall, Ruth and Joe would harvest wild rice.  They enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, going to Minnesota Twins games with their kids, and in their later years spent winters in Port Aransas, TX. 

