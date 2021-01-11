Ruth Ann Royal 1942 - 2021

Ruth Ann Royal, 78 of Pengilly, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, with her family by side.
Ruth was born on November 3, 1942 in Hibbing, MN, the daughter of Donald and Marcella (Young) Woodman. She grew up in Nashwauk, was a member of the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Group and a charter member of the Greenway Snowmobile Club and enjoyed outside flowers. She married Richard Royal in Keewatin on January 16, 1960 and they lived in Pengilly ever since. Her family was extremely important to her, she loved taking care of her grandkids, and she would put all of her family’s needs in front of her own all of the time.
Survivors include her husband Richard D. Royal of Pengilly, her children; Robin A. (Jeff) Lindquist of Bloomington, MN and Rick D. (Darcie) Royal of Pengilly, MN. Two grandchildren; Jonathan R. “Jono” Lindquist and Nicholas D. “Nick” Lindquist, both of Bloomington, MN and step-granddaughter; Arielle (Blake Wise) Solberg of Lakeville, MN and numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved granddog, Mandy.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Lila Anderson, Jackie Rankinen and Donald Woodman.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the 1:30 PM Funeral Service on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
