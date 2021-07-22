Russell Robert Johnson

Johnson, Russell “Russ” Robert of Little Canada, Mn and Jacobson, Mn passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side, July 15, 2021, at the age of 90.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise and his 4 children; Grace (Bob) Eckert, Bob (Diane) Johnson, Ella (Rob) McNulty and Cathy Paige (fiancé Chad Boaz); 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Dad proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge he worked for the Railroad and then Roseville Schools. Dad and mom retired to the family cabin on Vanduse Lake in 1989. Dad was the “go to” man on the lake. If you needed something figured out, welded or built, you came to see Russ. He was good with his hands and always had an ice cold beer to share.
Dad’s love of the outdoors was passed on to his kids. Camping, fishing, waterskiing, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling and their favorite - ice fishing. He and mom were involved members of the Jackpine Savages Snowmobile Club for years. They groomed trails and took many snowmobiling trips.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Emeralds in Grand Rapids for the exceptional care and compassion they showed dad.
He will be so greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.