Russell Miller 1930 - 2021

Russell Miller, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Russell was born on March 31, 1930 to Melvin and Martha (Eikamp) Miller in Detroit, MI while his parents were students at Anderson University (then Anderson College). He married A. Maxine Thompson in August 1951 and they had 60 years together before Maxine passed away in 2011. They had four children, Pam (Roger) Shoot, Anderson, IN, David Miller, Ozark, MO, Steven (Anne) Miller, Boise, ID, and Cindy (Doug) Neta, Lena, WI. As much as Russ loved his children, his grandchildren were his pride and joy! They were blessed with five grandchildren, Scott (Sarah) and Stephen Hamer, Kyle (Charlie) Miller, Eric and Katherine Miller and two great granddaughters, Avery and Leah Hamer.
Russ was a minister for many years and pastored Churches of God in Akron, OH, St. Paul Park, MN, and Grand Rapids, MN. He also worked for OEO, KAXE, as well as Van Wagner & Assoc.
Russell was many things in his life. He was a dreamer, an adventurer, a minister, an advocate for the underprivileged and handicapped, a pilot, an environmentalist who loved this earth and wanted to protect it, and an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He and Maxine loved to travel, both in the United States and overseas, and over the years developed many friendships.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; son, Michael; grandson, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Danielle; and all of his siblings.
Russ chose to leave his body to the Mayo Clinic for research but because of COVID, that was not able to happen. There will be no services at this time.
If you should wish to make a donation in Russell’s memory, please make them to the Itasca County Habitat for Humanity, 1338 E US Hwy 169, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
