Russell A Cutting

Russ Cutting passed away at his winter home in Sun City, Arizona.

Russ was born in Chicago, IL to Elbridge (Buster) and Pauline Cutting. Russ moved to Spring Lake, Minnesota at the age of 4. He attended a one room school and North Elementary. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1962. He attended Itasca Junior College and Bemidji State College. He earned a single/multi-engine pilot’s license and was a private pilot in Marshfield, WI. Russ went on to graduate from the Institute of Finance in New York City and was a stockbroker for Blair and Co. in Marshfield. In 1999, after 25 years, Russ retired as a Regional Sales Manager for Wick Building Systems.

