Ruby B. Anderson, 86 of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Coleraine, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Born on April 16, 1934 she was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Carlson) Ploof. She loved to cook, bake, garden, bingo and doing jigsaw puzzles. She knitted everything from socks to sweaters. She loved spending time with her family, and adored cats and dogs. She owned and operated Phil’s Grill in downtown Coleraine for many years, alongside her husband Phil.
Survivors include her daughters; Barbara (Mark) Mastrian of Nevis, MN and Angela Anderson of Moorhead, MN. Daughter-in-law; Rhonda Anderson of Nashwauk, MN. Grandchildren; Travis (Shelly) Anderson of Bovey, MN, Kerry (Frank) Starkey of Greensboro, MD, and Andrew and Phillip Seeger of Red Lake Falls, MN. Great-grandchildren; Raina (Roberto) Zaldivar and Andrew Starkey both of Greensboro, MD, Chris (Emily) Berglund of Grand Rapids, MN and Hannah Anderson of Bovey, MN. Great-great-grandchildren; Corbin and Kylee Berglund.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip, her parents, son; Andrew Anderson, and brothers; Frank and John Ploof.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
