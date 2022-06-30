Roy W. Toivonen 1945 - 2022

Roy W. Toivonen, 76 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, MN.
Born on July 6, 1945, in Chorley, England, he was the son of Urho and Mildred (King) Toivonen. He attended the Grand Rapids High School, class of 1964 and St. Cloud University. He was a time clerk for Blandin Paper Company. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam. He married Val Jean Williams on December 21, 1969. He was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, also a member of the VFW Post 1720, the American Legion Post 60 and was a life member of the DAV. He enjoyed golfing, announcing sporting events including state track and cross-country skiing meets, hunting and fishing, but mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; Val Jean Toivonen of Grand Rapids, MN, daughter; Amy (Clint) Miller of Wadsworth, OH and son; Jon (Nicole) Toivonen of Warba, MN; 6 grandchildren, Cash Miller, Claire Miller, Riley Toivonen, Laura Toivonen, Zoe Toivonen and Maija Toivonen and great-granddaughter Lilly, and a nephew; Marcus Dunstan;his siblings Maria (Thomas) Dunstan of Macomb, IL, Paula (Jim) Foster of Grand Rapids, MN and Erik (Dorothy) Toivonen of Talking Rock, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two nieces: Kristen Dunstan and Tina Curry.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.