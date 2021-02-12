Roy F. Girtz 1939 - 2021

Roy F. Girtz, age 81, of Grand Rapids MN passed away peacefully Thursday February 11, 2021.
Roy was born in Deer River on December 19th, 1939. He attended school in Deer River and graduated in 1957. Roy was united in marriage to his wife, Michelle Roose on July 24th 1958. They moved to Grand Rapids where he worked for Miner’s Inc. Roy opened his own business, The Farmer’s Market, in 1970. Upon selling his business, he was employed at Blandin Paper Co. until his retirement at age 55.
Roy and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Gulf Shores AL. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Roy is one of 9 siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Aloysuis, Charles, Henry and Jacob; sisters, Helen, Rosemary and Cecelia.
Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Michelle Girtz; one son, Roy (Barb) Girtz Jr. of Grand Rapids MN; two grandchildren, Carrie (Josh) Barsness of Cohasset, MN and Emily (Ryan) Christopherson of Quitman, AR; four great-grandchildren, Lauren & Ryan Barsness and Hadley & Beckett Christopherson; one sister, Ann Dobos of Sauk Rapids; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider making a donation to Grand Rapids Hospice.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.