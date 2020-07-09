Roy D. Knutson, 71, a longtime resident of Hartley Lake in northeast Itasca county, died on July 4, 2020, at home with family by his side.
He was born February 4, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, to Carlton and Aase Knutson (who met in Norway during WWII). Roy married Terri Anderson on February 28, 1970, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MN. This past February, Roy and Terri celebrated 50 years of marriage. In 1976, Roy requested a job transfer from the Twin Cities to Grand Rapids, MN, where he and his wife Terri built a home on Hartley Lake, north of Balsam Township, where they have lived ever since. Roy was a dedicated worker, husband and father. He worked for the phone company under its various names for more than thirty years.
Roy was a part of a tight-knit community on Hartley Lake and enjoyed a close group of friends from Lawrence Lake Township as well. Roy passed away on July 4th. The 4th of July was Roy’s favorite holiday and he was known for hosting a yearly party. As he passed away at 8:45pm with his family sitting beside him, it was almost as if he orchestrated all the fireworks that could be seen and heard in the distance to ensure he would have a proper sendoff. Roy’s favorite pastimes included motorcycles trips, fishing, and hunting and he was the leader of the Balsam Boy Scout troop for a few years. Roy also hosted a group of deer hunting friends for decades and turned his house into an annual deer camp.
He is survived by his wife Terri Knutson, who still resides on Hartley Lake, three sons; Eric Knutson, Minneapolis, MN, Chad Knutson, Naples, FL, Leif Knutson, Edina, MN, his brother, Egil Knutson, Novato, CA, his grandson, Ian Knutson, Coon Rapids, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Roy’s request, there will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence for Roy, please visit us at; www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.