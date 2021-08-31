Roxanne “Rocky” Renee (Kleffman) Blom, age 64, died peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2021, after a long battle with breast cancer.
Rocky grew up snowmobiling, water skiing, and anything outdoors. Rocky had a lifelong passion for horses, she went to school for equine science in Kansas. She traveled the country showing horses when she was younger. She became very active with youth 4H horse kids, all the kids she helped teach and encourage over the years called her (Rock Star).
Her greatest passion with horses was cowboy mounted shooting. She loved to travel with her family to all the shoots and hang out with her very large, mounted shooting family. Her biggest accomplishments were placing 6th in AQHA mounted shooting at worlds in Texas and achieving her goal of making it to a level 4 shooter. She was always supportive and encouraging, offering advice to everyone she encountered. She would also give you a kick in the butt if needed. Rocky worked in insurance sales for 20+ years and spent the last 5 years working at the hospital in Grand Rapids.
Rocky was preceded in death by her father, C.H. Kleffman; brother, Barry Joe Kleffman; and niece, Megan Marie Bauer.
Rocky is survived by her mother, Shirley (Hinds) Kleffman; significant other of 20+ years, Gary Ehalt; daughter, Jena (Rob) Benes; son, Brady (Brittney) Blom; honorary daughters, Dannica Ehalt, Taylynn Schneider; three sisters, Janeen Kleffman, Andra Vaughn, Andee (Jim) Krantz; two brothers, Clay (Patti) Kleffman, Sam Kleffman; grandchildren, Shyanne Benes, Beau Benes, Hazel Blanchard, Haydence Blom; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 3pm – 7pm. A taco bar will be served.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.