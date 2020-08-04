Rowena “Ronnie” Axford passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato at the age of 78 years. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and no public service held. She is survived by her children Tracey Bishop, Keith (Mimi) Axford of St. James, Jeffrey Axford of Idaho, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister Margaret (Bill) Pilka of Virginia, MN, sister-in- law Lynne Broberg of Wabana, MN, brother-in-law Peter (Betty) Axford of Kingston, MN, Keith (Ilene) Axford of Cookeville, WI, Gary Axford of Baudette, MN, and her beloved cat Hannah. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney, parents, sisters-in-law Sandy Axford, Kathy Axford, brother Pat McKeeby, and brother-in-law Tim Broberg.