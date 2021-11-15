Rosetta “Rosie” Stangland, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Essentia Health – Miller Dwan Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Rosie was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Henry and Addie Tobeck in 1945. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated in 1964 from Grand Rapids High School. After graduation, while working at Bridgeman’s, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Stangland, on a blind date. It was love at first sight. They were united in marriage on October 2, 1965. Rosie and Ken were blessed with one daughter, Kendra in 1977.
Rosie worked a variety of jobs including Goldfines, Dairy Queen, and for 16 years at Walmart. She was a big part in the founding of the Driftskippers snowmobile club in 1969. She enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, baking, gardening, four-wheeling, and spending time with her family and friends. Her ultimate favorite place was “Our Camp” on Sturgeon Lake, where she enjoyed many great times. Rosie’s pride and joy were her two granddaughters, Maren and Addie. She loved her family with all her heart and loved her favorite son-in-law, John, very much.
Rosie was a charter member of the Driftskippers snowmobile club for 52 years. For 18 of those years, she organized a Christmas party for children with special needs, to ensure that the kids got a gift and ride with Santa.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and Jerry. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ken; daughter, Kendra (John) Hill; brothers, John (Darlin) and Roger (Paulette) Tobeck; sister-in-law, Jane (Ron) Lund; Ken’s siblings, Hazel, Donald, and Alice; granddaughters, Maren and Addie Hill; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, and will continue on Thursday, November 18, 12:00 PM, at Grace Bible Chapel Grand Rapids, MN. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Charlie Nelson will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.