Rosemary Ruth Dropps 1931 - 2023

Rosemary Ruth Dropps, age 91, of Hill City, MN entered eternal life on February 7, 2023.

Rosemary was born in Wasta, SD in 1931 to Frank and Ruth (Chord) Wilkins. At the age of 5, she moved with her family to Swatara, MN where she was raised. Rosemary went to school in Swatara until the 8th grade and then went to school in Hill City, graduating from there in 1949. She married Floyd L. Dropps, Sr on August 14, 1949 in Swatara MN and shortly moved to Hill City, MN. Six children were born to them. They were married 66 years until Floyd Sr.’s death in early 2016.

