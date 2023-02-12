Rosemary Ruth Dropps 1931 - 2023

Rosemary Ruth Dropps, age 91, of Hill City, MN entered eternal life on February 7, 2023.
Rosemary was born in Wasta, SD in 1931 to Frank and Ruth (Chord) Wilkins. At the age of 5, she moved with her family to Swatara, MN where she was raised. Rosemary went to school in Swatara until the 8th grade and then went to school in Hill City, graduating from there in 1949. She married Floyd L. Dropps, Sr on August 14, 1949 in Swatara MN and shortly moved to Hill City, MN. Six children were born to them. They were married 66 years until Floyd Sr.’s death in early 2016.
Rosemary first entered the workforce as a reporter for the Hill City News, she also worked for a period of years as a home health aide and a bookkeeper for many businesses, most notably for Dropps Brothers Construction Co. and the Roadside Gas Station. Rosemary was an active member of the Hill City Methodist Church, serving in several capacities including church treasurer and Sunday school teacher over the years. Rosemary was also a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. She enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, and baking. She was well known for her cinnamon rolls. She will be remembered as a kind and loving matriarch, devoted friend, and most importantly a faithful servant of God.
Preceding her in her death were her parents; husband, Floyd L. Dropps; daughters, Ruthie and Sharon; sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Joyce Vanderhoef; brothers, Norman Sydnes, Paul Sydnes, James Wilkins; and dear friend, Karin Bailey.
Rosemary is survived by children, Judy Comstock, Bemidji, MN, Floyd Jr. (Cheryle) Dropps of Crystal Falls MI, Darlene (Delmer) Hardy, Fort Ripley, MN, Frank (Ann) of Annandale, MN; grandchildren, Laura (Chuck Anderson) Dropps, Kirstin (Tom) Petty, Kourtney Dropps, Kameron Dropps, Kwinton Dropps, Tessa (Mike) Richardson, Brandon (Cassandra Pratt) Kersting, Dylan (Lauren Rydh) Kersting; and great grandchildren, Mason, Carson, and Jade Petty, Hayden and Emmet Richardson; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mary Lou Wagner, Dee "Cookie" Handsuch, and Elaine Klennert.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN and will continue on Monday February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hill City United Methodist Church in Hill City MN followed the 11:00 a.m. funeral service Burial will be in the Macville Cemetery, Macville Township, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.