Rosemary Ellen Roy 1943 - 2020

Rosemary Ellen Roy, age 77 of Hibbing, Minnesota passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020. Rosemary was born in 1943 to George and Margaret Novak. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1962. She married Thomas John Roy on July 20, 1963 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where they began their 57-year love affair. They raised their three children in Grand Rapids, MN. In 1992 they moved to Las Vegas, NV where she happily lived the remaining years of her life.
Rosemary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She periodically worked out of the home as a Title One Aide, ran the coffee shop in the Itasca County Courthouse, and later a nanny when they moved to Nevada. However, her greatest gift was to her children, grandchildren, and other “adopted” children that she loved and guided as a stay-at-home mother. In addition to children, she loved to play bingo, was a member on a local bowling team, was active in the church, and loving friend to many. She lit up the room with her smile and energy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, (Georgie); brothers-in-law, (Bob, Jimmy, and Jerry Roy); sisters-in-law, (Jane and Jeanne Roy).
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Thomas Roy; daughters Jamie (Jim) Altobell and Jill (Todd) Lord; son Tom (Trudy) Roy; grandchildren Joseph, Peter, Joshua, Andrew, Sarah, Jaylin, and Jaydin; brothers-in-law, Hank, Larry, Denny Roy and Jim Arnhold; sisters-in-law, Katie, Peggy, and Wendy Roy and Nancy Arnhold; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.