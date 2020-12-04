Rosemary A. Loe, age 83 of Grand Rapids, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Deer River.
Rosemary A. Jelinek was born March 22, 1937 in Chicago, to Charles and Maria (St. Marie) Jelinek. She married Lester Loe on August 15, 1953 in Crane Lake, Minnesota and the couple were blessed with seven children. She and Les moved to Grand Rapids in 1975 and Rosemary took a job cleaning at the VFW, where she also volunteered. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Rosemary loved crafting, especially sewing and beadwork. She also enjoyed collecting elephants and porcelain dolls. Rosemary was a kind soul who loved her family and the meals they shared together.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les Loe; daughter, Linda Olson; son, Davy Loe; sister, Patricia Reyes; and brothers, George, Charles, and Joseph Jelinek.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Tim) Okonek, Patty (John) Hutchinson, and Kathy (John Suvanto) Willett; sons, Mickey and Darrell Loe; 16 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; and brother, Edward Jelinek.
No service will be held at this time due to Covid 19.
